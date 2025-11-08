Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

