Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. $PACB

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,767,258 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 36,478,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 434,079 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,855,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after buying an additional 508,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,263,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,606 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,294,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,760 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $528.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 336.40% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

