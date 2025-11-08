Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $235.55 and last traded at $237.1660, with a volume of 2159315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,000,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,000,040,000 after acquiring an additional 260,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,666,289,000 after buying an additional 180,056 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,821,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,488,164,000 after buying an additional 61,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,434,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,839,000 after acquiring an additional 310,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

