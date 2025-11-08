Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 446,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 289,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Trading Down 20.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

