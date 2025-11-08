Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Posts Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.
Tapinator Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.31. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
Tapinator Company Profile
