Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Posts Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Tapinator Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.31. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

