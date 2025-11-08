Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.
Pharming Group Price Performance
Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.79. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.61.
About Pharming Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.