Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.79. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

