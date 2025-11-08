Danaher Corporation $DHR Position Reduced by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $209.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average is $200.32. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

