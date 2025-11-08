Wedbush Lowers Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $5.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Alight has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 94.23%.The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Alight by 82.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 152.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

