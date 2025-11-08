Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citizens Jmp

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $123,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $908,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

