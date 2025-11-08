Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for PACCAR Q1 Earnings

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for PACCAR in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.59.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

