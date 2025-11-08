Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$101.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$82.12 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$74.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. The company has a market cap of C$45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Thomas Murphy purchased 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$79.37 per share, with a total value of C$268,973.75. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,389 shares in the company, valued at C$268,973.75. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,262 shares of company stock valued at $338,105. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

