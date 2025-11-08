TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $515.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $444.00 to $515.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.83.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $422.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $461.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.12.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $189,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in TopBuild by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 81,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.