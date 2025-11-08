Keystone Financial Services Has $9 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 553,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

