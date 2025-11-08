iShares MBS ETF $MBB Stock Position Increased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.40 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

