Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 127.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

