Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 16,590 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,138,000 after purchasing an additional 979,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after buying an additional 1,355,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,741,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,636,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $106.73.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ameren to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.