Keystone Financial Services Sells 34,607 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Keystone Financial Services lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,607 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $668.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

