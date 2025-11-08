True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 21,553 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,784 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 415.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $109.13 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.