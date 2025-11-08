NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE Stock Holdings Lowered by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,114,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,001,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth $53,538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 583,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 163,147 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

