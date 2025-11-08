Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Position Lessened by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VTV stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

