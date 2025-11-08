Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 107,200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 107,200 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 18.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after buying an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

