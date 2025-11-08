Keystone Financial Services Has $1.19 Million Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

Keystone Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 289,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter.

LCTU opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

