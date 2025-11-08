Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,451 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,612 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $67,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,169 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,822.65. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $429,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,590.48. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,400 shares of company stock worth $7,359,462. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

