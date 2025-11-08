Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 881,094 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 951.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,094 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $50,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $1,507,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,285,726.65. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $7,779,595. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.