Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $72,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Targa Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $171.81 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.76.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price target on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.