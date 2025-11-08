Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 569,098 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,098 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $272,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

