Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 22,504 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Seagate Technology worth $102,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $545,074.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,964 shares of company stock worth $19,067,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.95.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.3%

STX stock opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.68. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $284.42. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

