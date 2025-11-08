Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $388.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

