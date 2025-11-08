Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $75.05 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,704 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $75,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a PE ratio of 423.65, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

