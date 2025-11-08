Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 933,178 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4,029.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933,178 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $43,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,268,000 after buying an additional 422,050 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,312,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,509 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

