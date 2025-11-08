Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,636,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,380 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $205,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after buying an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,678,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,985 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.59 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.82%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

