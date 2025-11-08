Critical Contrast: Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jet.AI and First Pacific”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI $12.79 million 0.59 -$12.73 million ($46.59) -0.05 First Pacific $10.06 billion 0.35 $600.30 million N/A N/A

Profitability

First Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Jet.AI.

This table compares Jet.AI and First Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI -92.55% -179.13% -100.58% First Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Jet.AI has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Pacific has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Jet.AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Jet.AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jet.AI and First Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 1 0 1 0 2.00 First Pacific 0 0 0 0 0.00

Jet.AI presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 406.91%. Given Jet.AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jet.AI is more favorable than First Pacific.

About Jet.AI



Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits. In addition, the company offers Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380, which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft. Further, it offers aircraft charter, management, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About First Pacific



First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and bioethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; provision of water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services; and operation of toll roads and rails, as well as distribution of electricity. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

