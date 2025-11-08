Eversource Energy $ES Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,952,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for about 5.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $442,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $286,130,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after buying an additional 739,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,559,000 after buying an additional 351,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 373,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,653,000 after acquiring an additional 239,440 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

