Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $155.39 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,240 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $155,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $476.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.34. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $478.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.53.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

