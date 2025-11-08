Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,014 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $109,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 260,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,447,218. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $228.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

