Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 35,420 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $54,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,140,604,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,854,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,273,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,561,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $180.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.56.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

