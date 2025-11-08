Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 553,281 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,281 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Synchrony Financial worth $130,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,145,000 after purchasing an additional 706,212 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. HSBC raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $221,245.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $1,707,292. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.