iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB Shares Bought by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $25,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $96.02 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $97.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

