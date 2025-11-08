JCSD Capital LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Shift4 Payments makes up about 2.2% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bosman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jared Isaacman acquired 104,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 939,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

