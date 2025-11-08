Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Increased by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

