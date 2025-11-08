Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 14,069 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,859,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,547,000 after purchasing an additional 115,912 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

