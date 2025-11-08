Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 14,576 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $539.81 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $555.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.62, a P/E/G ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.52.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

