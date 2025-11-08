iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

TLT stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

