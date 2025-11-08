Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0%

PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

