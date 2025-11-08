One Wealth Capital Management LLC Sells 2,098 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

One Wealth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.4% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bonfire Financial bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 186,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

