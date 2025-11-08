Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Acquired by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,078 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,586,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,977,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,528,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,793,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.60 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.