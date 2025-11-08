Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 2,032 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 484,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 109.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 144,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 75,483 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.