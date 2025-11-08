Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.