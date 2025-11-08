SouthState Corp Purchases 3,114 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 134.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

