Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Price Target at $210.63

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.6250.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,585,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,682,000 after acquiring an additional 717,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,501,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,669,000 after acquiring an additional 117,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,217,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,190,000 after purchasing an additional 642,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,938,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,995,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,054,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $166.08 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $164.37 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.